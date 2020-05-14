Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath Love Story: Falling in love to getting hitched, their journey is one of a kind

1 / 11

Kapil Sharma and Ginni's love story revive your faith in love

Kapil Sharma and his wife Ginni Chatrath have been one of the most talked-about and popular couples in the TV industry. They have known each other for more than a decade and are each other's pillar of support. Kapil met Ginni during her college days and from being friends to introducing each other to their parents and being on a reality show together, they fall in love in the most magical days. Ginni supported him during his lowest times. Before getting married, Kapil also opened up about his joy of marrying his beautiful wife. The actor said, "I am ecstatic to be with Ginni and I know this marriage will make a huge change in my life. Discipline aayega. She takes good care of me and is a huge support in my life. People like me are surrounded by many people at work or events or otherwise, but when you come home, ghar khali lagta hai.” The couple is soaking in the warmth of parenthood as they welcomed a beautiful baby girl, Anayra in December 2019 and shared the news with their fans on social media. Have a look at their magical love story which will surely leave you in awe.

Photo Credit : Instagram