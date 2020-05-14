/
Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath Love Story: Falling in love to getting hitched, their journey is one of a kind
Famous comedian and actor Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath shared their happiness with fans through social media when they recently became parents to a beautiful baby girl, Anayra.
Ekta Varma
Kapil Sharma and Ginni's love story revive your faith in love
Kapil Sharma and his wife Ginni Chatrath have been one of the most talked-about and popular couples in the TV industry. They have known each other for more than a decade and are each other's pillar of support. Kapil met Ginni during her college days and from being friends to introducing each other to their parents and being on a reality show together, they fall in love in the most magical days. Ginni supported him during his lowest times. Before getting married, Kapil also opened up about his joy of marrying his beautiful wife. The actor said, "I am ecstatic to be with Ginni and I know this marriage will make a huge change in my life. Discipline aayega. She takes good care of me and is a huge support in my life. People like me are surrounded by many people at work or events or otherwise, but when you come home, ghar khali lagta hai.” The couple is soaking in the warmth of parenthood as they welcomed a beautiful baby girl, Anayra in December 2019 and shared the news with their fans on social media. Have a look at their magical love story which will surely leave you in awe.
The first meeting in 2005
During an interview with Bombay Times, Kapil and Ginni had revealed about their love story. Kapil revealed that he went to audition students at Ginni's college since he had started directing plays and that's how they met in 2005.
The unsaid first impressions and liking
Kapil shared that he was so impressed with her that he gave her the task of auditioning the girls for him. Interestingly, Ginni had also started liking him by then and would bring home-cooked for him every day.
The non-acceptance of love
We're all shy at some point to express how we feel for the other person. In an interview, Kapil revealed, "My friend told me that Ginni likes me, but I rubbished him. One day, I directly asked Ginni, ‘Tu mujhe like toh nahi karti?’ and she denied. Later, at a youth festival, I introduced her to my mother as one of my students.
The reconciling and being in touch
The actor-comedian also revealed, "When I got rejected for 'Laughter Challenge', I called her and said, ‘Please don’t call me’. I felt that our friendship has no future, as her financial condition was better and we belonged to different castes. So, we took a break. When I got selected for Laughter Challenge after auditioning again, she called to congratulate me". They were in touch on and off.
The official declaration of his love
In 2017 after being together for almost ten years, Kapil announced their relationship officially by sharing pictures on social media with a very cute message. He wrote, "Will not say she is my better half, she completes me. Love you, Ginni, please welcome her, I love you so much."
The tough times
Ginni was there by the actor-comedian during his lowest phase. That is when the star realised she is the one for him. He said in an interview, "Last year when I was going through a low phase, she was there with me throughout. That’s when I felt that if she is with me during my low phase, then she is the one for me. I can rely on her.”
The most beautiful wedding
The couple got married on December 12, 2018. For their gorgeous wedding outfits, Ginni opted for delicate, antique, unusual, floral and lace creations from Rimple and Harpreet Narula. Her impressive looks were beautifully complimented by husband Kapil Sharma’s regal outfits.
The star-studded reception
Post their wedding, the star couple hosted a lavish reception in Mumbai. Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and filmmaker Karan Johar were among a host of celebrity guests who attended Ginni and Kapil Sharma’s wedding reception!
Good times
The couple has been happily married and set major couple goals for all the couples out there!
Welcoming a beautiful baby girl
Last year in December, Kapil Sharma took to his Twitter handle to share the happy news with his fans. Earlier this year, Kapil introduced his daughter to the world. Sharing adorable pictures of the little munchkin, Kapil revealed her name. Calling the little one their 'Piece of heart', Kapil wrote, 'Meet Anayra Sharma.'
