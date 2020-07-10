Advertisement
Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath's adorable moments prove they were meant to be together; See Photos

Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath are one of the most loved couples of the entertainment industry. As they continue to give relationship goals, take a look at their most adorable moments together.
2751 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 9
    Kapil and Ginni's cute moments together

    Kapil and Ginni's cute moments together

    Kapil Sharma, also known as one of the best comedians of India has come a long way in his career. For the uninitiated, the actor-comedian recently gained 25 million followers on Instagram. Yes, you read that right! Kapil took to his Instagram story to thank his followers and wrote. 'Love you #25MILLIONFAMILY.. Thank you.' Anyone who follows him on Instagram knows that his posts are entertaining. The actor-comedian knows how to keep his million fans entertained to the fullest. From sharing pictures with his co-stars to adorable family moments and more, Kapil's Instagram posts are a treat. The Kapil Sharma Show star is happily married to Ginni Chatrath. He often shares his adorable moments with his beautiful wife and daughter Anayra Sharma. Kapil and Ginni's love story is one of a kind. They are one of the most loved couples in the entertainment industry. Kapil Sharma first met Ginni during her college days. The couple has had their share of ups and downs in the relationship. Ginni supported him during his low phase. Talking about the same, he had revealed, 'Last year when I was going through a low phase, she was there with me throughout. That's when I felt that if she is with me during my low phase, then she is the one for me. I can rely on her.' The couple proves love is all that matters. As they continue to give relationship goals, take a look at their most adorable moments together.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 9
    Couple goals

    Couple goals

    Back then, Kapil shared this pic with Ginni and captioned it as, 'Will not say she is my better half.. she completes me.. love u ginni please welcome her.. I love her so much.'

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 9
    Kapil's sweet birthday wish for Ginni

    Kapil's sweet birthday wish for Ginni

    'Thank u for always standing strong with me in every situation of life.. thank u for making me a better person.. thank u for ur unconditional love. Happy birthday @ginnichatrath love u.'

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 9
    Selfie on point

    Selfie on point

    Kapil often shares his adorable moments with his lovely wife Ginni.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 9
    Precious

    Precious

    This pic of the duo speaks volumes about their relationship.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 9
    Playing with filters

    Playing with filters

    How cute is this snap!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 9
    One adorable jodi

    One adorable jodi

    Kapil and Ginni are one of the most adorable and loved couples of the entertainment industry.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 9
    New Year wish

    New Year wish

    On December 31, 2018, Kapil shared this pic with Ginni to wish his Instagram family a very Happy New Year.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 9
    Too cute to handle

    Too cute to handle

    An adorable moment of the couple with their baby girl, Anayra Sharma!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

