Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath's adorable moments prove they were meant to be together; See Photos

Kapil and Ginni's cute moments together

Kapil Sharma, also known as one of the best comedians of India has come a long way in his career. For the uninitiated, the actor-comedian recently gained 25 million followers on Instagram. Yes, you read that right! Kapil took to his Instagram story to thank his followers and wrote. 'Love you #25MILLIONFAMILY.. Thank you.' Anyone who follows him on Instagram knows that his posts are entertaining. The actor-comedian knows how to keep his million fans entertained to the fullest. From sharing pictures with his co-stars to adorable family moments and more, Kapil's Instagram posts are a treat. The Kapil Sharma Show star is happily married to Ginni Chatrath. He often shares his adorable moments with his beautiful wife and daughter Anayra Sharma. Kapil and Ginni's love story is one of a kind. They are one of the most loved couples in the entertainment industry. Kapil Sharma first met Ginni during her college days. The couple has had their share of ups and downs in the relationship. Ginni supported him during his low phase. Talking about the same, he had revealed, 'Last year when I was going through a low phase, she was there with me throughout. That's when I felt that if she is with me during my low phase, then she is the one for me. I can rely on her.' The couple proves love is all that matters. As they continue to give relationship goals, take a look at their most adorable moments together.

Photo Credit : Instagram