1 / 6

The Kapil Sharma Show's controversies

Kapil Sharma is a known comedian, entertainer and talk show host. Kapil Sharma is also an actor and producer. Kapil Sharma, hailing from Punjab, came to Mumbai to make a career in the music industry as he is also a singer, but he rose to fame after winning the comedy reality series, The Great Indian Laughter Challenge. Kapil then went ahead to participate in other reality comedy series and won many of them, making him believe that he can have a career in the world of comedy. He started a talk show of his own where many celebrities appeared to promote their work. Initially, Kapil Sharma’s series was named Comedy Nights with Kapil. But after some years, he went to another channel and the titled the series as, The Kapil Sharma Show. Despite being one of the most popular talk shows, there have been many controversies around the comedy series that have kept The Kapil Sharma Show cast in the headlines. Here are The Kapil Sharma Show controversies. Read ahead to take a look.

Photo Credit : Pinkvilla