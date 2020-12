1 / 5

Kapil Sharma's photos with his daughter

Kapil Sharma is one of the most popular comedians, TV presenter, actor and producer. The actor often creates buzz due to his professional life. His personal life grabs as much attention as his work life. As we know, Kapil is happily married to Ginni Chatrath. The duo's wedding pictures and videos took the internet by storm. The couple was blessed with a baby girl back in December 2019 and named her Anayra Sharma. Kapil and Ginni's daughter recently celebrated her first birthday. Kapil Sharma, who is very active on social media, shared many pictures from his daughter's first birthday celebrations. For their daughter's big day, Kapil and Ginni wore similar black t-shirts, which had 'Anayra turns one' written on it. Several celebrities from Neha Kakkar, Esha Gupta to Sumona Chakravarti, Mahhi Vij and more poured love on Anayra. Kapil often shares his daughter's adorable pictures on his Instagram. The duo's father-daughter moments are always the best. The Instagram posts prove that he is a doting father to Anayra. Take a look at their adorable moments together.

Photo Credit : Kapil Sharma Instagram