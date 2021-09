1 / 6

Pictures of Kapil Sharma with Bollywood celebrities

Kapil Sharma is considered to be one of the best comedian and television presenters in the entertainment industry. Starting from the bottom, Kapil Sharma has become a popular name, with his hard work, dedication and immense talent. Host of The Kapil Sharma Show invites the biggest celebrities from the Hindi cinema industry, on his talk show and prepares for fun-filled segments on his series. Having interviewed them again and again, Kapil Sharma is often seen posing with them in one frame. Here are pictures of Kapil Sharma with Bollywood celebrities, proving he shares a good rapport with them. Read ahead to know more.

Photo Credit : Kapil Sharma Instagram