1 / 6

Kapil Sharma and his daughter Anayra are here to steal your hearts

Kapil Sharma just posted a picture of his three-month-old daughter Anayra with a caption" Jai Mata Di" and the internet lost its calm and immediately thousands of fans of the comedian and celebrities started pouring their best wishes for Anayra's Kanak Puja, also known as the Kanya Puja, held on Ashtami and Navami during Navaratri. Kapil Sharma was quite protective about his first born's photos initially. Anayra was born to Kapil Sharma and his wife Ginni Chatrath on December 10, 2020. Kapil Sharma rose to fame with his show "Comedy Night with Kapil" on Colors back in 2013 which gained him nationwide popularity and made him a household name. The show became India's highest-rated scripted TV show. Currently, the comedian is back with his comedy show called Family Time With Kapil Sharma on Sony TV. Today have a look at some beautiful moments of Kapil Sharma with his baby daughter captured in a frame.

Photo Credit : Instagram