The Kapil Sharma Show cast pictures

Kapil Sharma is considered to be one of the biggest comedians and television presenters in India. Hailing from Amritsar, Punjab, Kapil Sharma came to Mumbai to make a career in the music industry, but fate had other plans for him. In order to survive in the city and make way for himself in the world of entertainment, Kapil Sharma participated and in fact, won the comedy reality television series, The Great Indian Laughter Challenge. He then rose to fame by participating in Sony TV’s Comedy Circus and became a household name by winning six continuous seasons of the series. After making a well-recognised name for himself in the field of comedy, Kapil Sharma started his very own series, Comedy Nights with Kapil that went off-air after some time and came back on-air as The Kapil Sharma Show. The series has a huge cast of popular celebrities that perform on-stage and entertain live-audience and people sitting in front of their television screens. Bharti Singh, Krushna Abhishek, and Kiku Sharda are some of the names from his great cast that Kapil Sharma treats like his own family. Here are pictures that prove the cast of The Kapil Sharma Show shares a very close relationship with each other. Take a look to know more.

Photo Credit : Kapil Sharma Instagram