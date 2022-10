Host Manish Malhotra

Manish Malhotra, the celebrated Bollywood designer hosted a lavish Diwali bash for his friends and colleagues of Bollywood, on October 20, Thursday. The party, which was a star-studded affair, was held at Manish Malhotra's Mumbai residence, on Thursday night. Many popular faces of the industry, from filmmaker Karan Johar, senior actresses Karisma Kapoor, Kajol, Madhuri Dixit, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Neelam, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, and others graced the renowned designer's Diwali bash in style.