Karan Johar dons a polka dotted black kurta

Kriti Sanon, who is among the busiest actresses in India with almost half a dozen confirmed movie projects up for release, hosted a Pre-Diwali Bash, which was attended by some of the most popular Indian celebrities. Kriti Sanon hosted the party in the heart of Mumbai, along with her sister Nupur Sanon. Kriti looked absolutely gorgeous in her black designer anarkali with intricate embroidery work. Nupur Sanon stunned in floral printed red dress. Here's a small account of who all visited the bash and what they wore. Karan Johar looked very smart in his black polka dotted kurta. He has been in a celebration mood since his directorial launching three newcomers, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra, Student Of The Year, released on the same day, 10 years back.