5 Times Karan Johar impressed fans with his style statements

Published on Jan 25, 2022 07:53 PM IST   |  6.4K
   
    Karan Johar's quirky and classy style statements

    The most fabulous and stylish celebrity of B-town Karan Johar is popularly known as KJo. He is a famous producer, director, screenwriter and TV host. Not only that, but he is also a costume designer and has time and again stunned us with his terrific fashion cues. Karan has directed several blockbusters and has made a mark with his stylish and unique outfits. Here's a look at the times Karan Johar impressed us with his stylish looks.

    Photo Credit : Rahul Jhangiani/Karan Johar Instagram

    King of quirk

    The filmmaker nailed this red sequined tuxedo paired with black pants. This super dapper look was finished with a suede bow tie and a black shirt.

    Photo Credit : Karan Johar's Instagram

    Karan Johar takes his eccentric style up in a retro look

    Karan looked striking in this pantsuit by Dolce and Gabbana. The stunning look paired with quirky statement sunglasses gave out a true 90s vibe.

    Photo Credit : Karan Johar's Instagram

    Dramatic look

    For an award show, the director opted for a classy ensemble by Issey Miyake. He styled this elegant co-ord suit with Rick Owen shoes and aced this killer look.

    Photo Credit : Rahul Jhangiani/Karan Johar Instagram

    Gold glamour

    Karan Johar channelled his inner style icon in this sequin tuxedo by Gaurav Gupta. He certainly loved the drama in the ensemble by pairing it with a sculpted cape. The dashing look was accessorised with heavy gold chains and silver rings.

    Photo Credit : Karan Johar's Instagram

    Black magic

    Styled in another outfit by Gaurav Gupta, the director looked extremely dashing. The black tux featuring the staple sculpted details of the designer on the shoulders made it look super classy. Black magic

    Photo Credit : Kunal Gupta/Karan Johar Instagram