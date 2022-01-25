5 Times Karan Johar impressed fans with his style statements

The most fabulous and stylish celebrity of B-town Karan Johar is popularly known as KJo. He is a famous producer, director, screenwriter and TV host. Not only that, but he is also a costume designer and has time and again stunned us with his terrific fashion cues. Karan has directed several blockbusters and has made a mark with his stylish and unique outfits. Here's a look at the times Karan Johar impressed us with his stylish looks.
Photo Credit : Rahul Jhangiani/Karan Johar Instagram
The filmmaker nailed this red sequined tuxedo paired with black pants. This super dapper look was finished with a suede bow tie and a black shirt.
Photo Credit : Karan Johar's Instagram
Karan looked striking in this pantsuit by Dolce and Gabbana. The stunning look paired with quirky statement sunglasses gave out a true 90s vibe.
For an award show, the director opted for a classy ensemble by Issey Miyake. He styled this elegant co-ord suit with Rick Owen shoes and aced this killer look.
Karan Johar channelled his inner style icon in this sequin tuxedo by Gaurav Gupta. He certainly loved the drama in the ensemble by pairing it with a sculpted cape. The dashing look was accessorised with heavy gold chains and silver rings.
Styled in another outfit by Gaurav Gupta, the director looked extremely dashing. The black tux featuring the staple sculpted details of the designer on the shoulders made it look super classy.
Black magic
Photo Credit : Kunal Gupta/Karan Johar Instagram