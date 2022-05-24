6 Times Karan Johar proved he is a doting father to Yash & Roohi; PHOTOS

Karan Johar is one of the most loved filmmakers of Bollywood. Be it directing films or producing it, he has always aced it. In fact, there are times when he has even acted in certain films. Well, talking about his personal life, we often see him creating some amazing content with his twins Yash and Roohi. These little munchkins already enjoy a decent fan following and fans love to see their pictures and video on social media. Today we bring to you a list of cute adorable pictures of KJo with his twins that prove he is a doting father.
Photo Credit : Karan Johar/Instagram
Karan Johar can be seen hugging both Yash and Roohi in this adorable black and white picture. His eyes are filled with so much love for his little munchkins.
Photo Credit : Karan Johar Instagram
KJo strikes a pose with Yash and Roohi as they seem to be enjoying a party. While Yash is hiding his face in dad's arms, Roohi stands tall and poses stylishly just like her dad.
KJo can be seen twinning with his twins in this picture and indeed it makes for a perfect picture. Do not miss the kiss he plants on Roohi's head.
KJo poses with Yash and Roohi along with his mother who poses with them. They make for a sweet family who look fabulous together.
Roohi looks so much similar to her dad Karan in this picture as they both pose stylishly in this selfie.
Look at Yash nicely rest his head on dad KJo's shoulder. Isn't this the best pillow any child can get?
