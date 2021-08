1 / 6

Karan Johar’s remarks on Bigg Boss OTT participants during Weekend Ka Vaar

For the first time ever, India’s most-watched television reality series, Bigg Boss has become digital with a new season on Voot Select titled Bigg Boss OTT. Even though, the concept of the series and the basic house rules remain the same, there is one big change from television to OTT and that is the change of Bigg Boss host. Salman Khan has been hosting Bigg Boss for eleven seasons and fans are now excited to watch Bollywood director, Karan Johar host the series on the OTT platform. Bigg Boss OTT premiered on August 8, 2021, and has completed one week of being LIVE on-air. Karan Johar, who appeared for his first Weekend Ka Vaar has proved that he is going to be a very good host. In the first Weekend Ka Vaar itself, Karan Johar said several things to the Bigg Boss OTT contestants to get their heads in place. Here are the things Karan Johar said to the contestants. Read ahead to know more.

Photo Credit : Pinkvilla