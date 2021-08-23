Bigg Boss OTT: Muskan Jattana, Nishant Bhat and Pratik Sehajpal are the show’s first ‘love trio'

Bigg Boss series has gone digital now. Even though the house rules and concept of the series remain the same, Bigg Boss OTT provides the participants with a platform that is uncensored and allows them to be their true selves in every way. The audience can also connect a lot more with the housemates as they have the access to watch them live 24X7. Bigg Boss is the one house where people can experience every emotion and within two weeks, the first “love triangle” of Bigg Boss OTT is visible. Here are reasons why we believe that Muskan Jattana, Nishant Bhat and Pratik Sehajpal are the first love-trio inside Bigg Boss OTT. Read ahead to know more.
Photo Credit : Voot Select
Muskan Jattana, who is Nishant Bhat's connection inside the Bigg Boss OTT house, has been seen playfully flirting with Pratik Sehajpal since the beginning of the show.
In an episode, Muskan confessed that she likes Pratik Sehajpal and “wants to marry him”.
While having a conversation with Pratik, Muskan revealed that she feels Nishant Bhat is “in love” with her.
Muskan Jattana and Nishant Bhat get candid on camera as they reveal that they genuinely like each other.
Muskan Jattana expressed her concern regarding Divya Agarwal getting close to Nishant Bhat, reminding him that she should always be his first priority and he shouldn’t give anyone else the feeling that they can ever come in-between them.