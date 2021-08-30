Bigg Boss OTT: Neha Bhasin and Pratik Sehajpal’s answers about each other prove their bond

Bigg Boss OTT has set the world of digital entertainment on fire. From the very first day, the Bigg Boss OTT participants have started playing the game show with dedication. As the season is on OTT, everything inside the house is “over the top” and a little extra. From emotions, fights to even romance, the contestants have not left even one stone unturned in going the extra mile to entertain their fans. While on the subject of romance, the newest “budding romance” inside the house is between Neha Bhasin and Pratik Sehajpal. Here are the questions the two answered about each other on the Sunday Ka Vaar episode, making the audience believe that there is soemthing brewing between Neha Bhasin and Pratik Sehajpal. Read ahead to know more.
Photo Credit : Voot Select
When Bigg Boss OTT host, Karan Johar asked how many abs does Pratik Sehajpal have, Neha Bhasin answered it correctly, saying “6 pack abs baby”.
When asked about Neha Bhasin’s features she is most proud about, Pratik said “figure, belly” and Neha said, “eyes”.
Both the participants answered it correctly, stating that Pratik Sehajpal likes Neha Bhasin more in “Indian outfits”.
Missed by a point, Neha Bhasin said Pratik has “7” tattoos. He revealed that he has only “6”. But, Karan Johar didn’t fail to mention the singer’s “close” observations.
Pratik Sehajpal revealed that Neha Bhasin’s fragrance reminds him of a “bubble gum”, to which Karan Johar revealed that a bubble gum is something one wants to “chew on”.