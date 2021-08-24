Bigg Boss OTT: Reasons why we believe love is brewing between Neha Bhasin and Pratik Sehajpal

Bigg Boss OTT has sent the world of digital entertainment into a frenzy. Ever since the first day, the Bigg Boss OTT participants have started playing their game and are onto making the others leave the house. As Bigg Boss has gone OTT, everything in this season has been a little extra. From emotions, to fights, to romance, contestants have not left even a single stone unturned while entertaining the audience. While on the topic of romance, the new “budding romance” inside the Bigg Boss OTT house is brewing between Neha Bhasina and Pratik Sehajpal. Here are the reasons why we believe there are sparks flying between Neha Bhasin and Pratik Sehajpal. Read ahead to know more.
Photo Credit : Voot Select
Neha Bhasin and Pratik Sehajpal have always been bias towards each other and have supported each other.
They have over the top emotions involved with each other and feel everything deeply.
The two are often spotted indulging into physical playful fights and are spotted getting close with each other.
Neha Bhasin and Pratik Sehajpal dumped their connections, Millind Gaba and Akshara Singh to connect with each other.
Neha Bhasin and Pratik Sehajpal are often spotted having late night conversations with each other, talking about everything that’s happening inside the Bigg Boss OTT house.