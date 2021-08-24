Bigg Boss OTT: Reasons why we believe love is brewing between Neha Bhasin and Pratik Sehajpal

1 / 6

Neha Bhasin and Pratik Sehajpal’s budding romance

Bigg Boss OTT has sent the world of digital entertainment into a frenzy. Ever since the first day, the Bigg Boss OTT participants have started playing their game and are onto making the others leave the house. As Bigg Boss has gone OTT, everything in this season has been a little extra. From emotions, to fights, to romance, contestants have not left even a single stone unturned while entertaining the audience. While on the topic of romance, the new “budding romance” inside the Bigg Boss OTT house is brewing between Neha Bhasina and Pratik Sehajpal. Here are the reasons why we believe there are sparks flying between Neha Bhasin and Pratik Sehajpal. Read ahead to know more.

Photo Credit : Voot Select