Happy Birthday Karan Johar: Check out these RARE photos of the ace filmmaker on his special day

1 / 11

Check out these rare photos of Karan Johar

Karan Johar can create films on sensitive subjects, get the stars on his show to discuss controversial things, become the number one judge and host on the small screen, etc. Yes! This is a multi-talented person that we are talking about. The most loved director/producer of Bollywood, Karan Johar turns 48 today. Karan started his Bollywood journey as an assistant director to Aditya Chopra for his debut film, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. For the first time, he faced the camera as Rocky, a friend of Shah Rukh Khan. Sharing the screen in the 1995 release with his real-life best friend Shah Rukh Khan, one can't miss out on the geeky and cute Karan. Apart from playing the dual role of assistant director and actor in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Karan also went on to create costumes for the star cast. His work was appreciated, leading to styling for films like Dil Toh Pagal Hai, Main Hoon Na and Om Shanti Om. Karan made his directorial debut with Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and with Rani, Kajol and SRK. Being a wholesome entertainer, he recently took an initiative of conducting the biggest online concert for raising funds for COVID- 19 affected victims and of course one cannot forget his cute kids Yash and Roohi who keep blessing our feed with their adorable acts in his popular Instagram series called 'Lockdown with Johar's'. Often referred to as the Godfather in Bollywood, Karan helped to launch many actors and directors under his banner Dharma Productions. Today, check out these rare photos of the director.

Photo Credit : twitter