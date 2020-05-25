Advertisement
Happy Birthday Karan Johar: Check out these RARE photos of the ace filmmaker on his special day

Happy Birthday Karan Johar: Check out these RARE photos of the ace filmmaker on his special day

Karan Johar turns 48 today and today we have some rare and unseen photos of the multi talented director, producer, presenter and costume designer. Check them out.
8398 reads Mumbai Updated: May 25, 2020 11:43 am
  1 / 11
    Check out these rare photos of Karan Johar

    Check out these rare photos of Karan Johar

    Karan Johar can create films on sensitive subjects, get the stars on his show to discuss controversial things, become the number one judge and host on the small screen, etc. Yes! This is a multi-talented person that we are talking about. The most loved director/producer of Bollywood, Karan Johar turns 48 today. Karan started his Bollywood journey as an assistant director to Aditya Chopra for his debut film, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. For the first time, he faced the camera as Rocky, a friend of Shah Rukh Khan. Sharing the screen in the 1995 release with his real-life best friend Shah Rukh Khan, one can't miss out on the geeky and cute Karan. Apart from playing the dual role of assistant director and actor in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Karan also went on to create costumes for the star cast. His work was appreciated, leading to styling for films like Dil Toh Pagal Hai, Main Hoon Na and Om Shanti Om. Karan made his directorial debut with Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and with Rani, Kajol and SRK. Being a wholesome entertainer, he recently took an initiative of conducting the biggest online concert for raising funds for COVID- 19 affected victims and of course one cannot forget his cute kids Yash and Roohi who keep blessing our feed with their adorable acts in his popular Instagram series called 'Lockdown with Johar's'. Often referred to as the Godfather in Bollywood, Karan helped to launch many actors and directors under his banner Dharma Productions. Today, check out these rare photos of the director.

    Photo Credit : twitter

  2 / 11
    Do you know who this baby is?

    Do you know who this baby is?

    Check out this cutie with Karan Johar and his best friend Yash Chopra.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  3 / 11
    Which iconic movie is this, can you guess?

    Which iconic movie is this, can you guess?

    On the sets of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham with Farah Khan and SRK.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  4 / 11
    All suited up with the best

    All suited up with the best

    Twinning with SRK here in black blazers.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  5 / 11
    Getting the right dance moves

    Getting the right dance moves

    A cute little throwback picture of KJo.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  6 / 11
    All smiles with the best

    All smiles with the best

    When KJo and Pooh reunite, things get more fun.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  7 / 11
    Can you recognise this actress?

    Can you recognise this actress?

    A cute Sonakshi Sinha with KJo and her father.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  8 / 11
    With his stars

    With his stars

    A beautiful moment captured between Preity Zinta, SRK and Karan.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  9 / 11
    A cute and chubby Karan Johar

    A cute and chubby Karan Johar

    One can't really recognise the director in his throwback photos.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  10 / 11
    When you are happy and you know it

    When you are happy and you know it

    Karan seems to be having a good time here when this picture was taken.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  11 / 11
    His big screen debut

    His big screen debut

    Karan acted as SRK's best friend in DDLJ and one can't forget his goofy nature and geeky self in the cameo.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

