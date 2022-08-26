Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Karan Johar, Nora Fatehi, and contestants look stylish decked up in glamourous outfits

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa has been one of the most entertaining and popular dance reality shows on television screens. The audience's favourite star-studded show is all set for the new season, and the promos featuring the contestants are out. Talented personalities from different fields have been roped in to showcase their dance moves and will be accompanied by ace choreographers. The viewers are quite excited for the new season as it is coming back on the screens after a 5-year hiatus.
Photo Credit : Pinkvilla
The confirmed contestant of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10 are Dheeraj Dhoopar, Gashmeer Mahajani, Niti Taylor, Shilpa Shinde, Ali Ashar, Faisal Shaikh, Amruta Khanvilkar, Gunjan Sinha, Rubina Dilaik, Paras Kalnawat and Zorawar Kalra are the confirmed contestants of this season.
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 will have a coveted jury to judge these celebrity contestants. The jury comprises filmmaker Karan Johar, actress Madhuri Dixit, and actress-dancer Nora Fatehi.
Ever since the show has been announced, it has become the most discussed topic on social media. And, every now and then, the makers are increasing the excitement of the fans by dropping promo videos on Instagram. Maniesh Paul has taken the baton of hosting Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10.
While some have shared the names of their choreographers, some of the contestants have chosen to keep the names of their choreographers under wraps which have created more excitement among their fans.
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 will premiere on September 3 onwards, every Saturday and Sunday at 8 PM on Colors.