1 / 6

Karan Johar's movies with a huge ensemble cast

Karan Johar is a successful director and producer in the Hindi film industry. He is the son of late producer Yash Johar and Hiroo Johar. He made his directorial debut in 1998 with Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. After the passing away of Yash Johar, Karan has been working on his father’s production company, Dharma Productions. As of 2020, Dharma Productions has produced over 50 Hindi movies and five regional language films. From 2008 onwards, the production house has introduced many new directors including Ayan Mukerji, Punit Malhotra, Karan Malhotra and Shakun Batra, etc. Dharma Productions greatest success came in the 2010s with successful movies like The Lunchbox, My Name Is Khan, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Raazi, Good Newwz and many more. Karan Johar is always praised for his “specialty” that is making family-oriented movies with successful actors from Bollywood. Karan Johar’s movies are always made on a large scale showcasing grand ceremonies and lavish surroundings. Here are the movies by Karan Johar that consist of an ensemble cast. Read ahead to take a look.

Photo Credit : Instagram