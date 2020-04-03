Karan Johar: Inside the ace filmmaker's dream home in the heart of Mumbai, Check PHOTOS

1 / 7

Inside photos of the filmmaker's swanky duplex apartment in Mumbai

Karan Johar has donned the hat of a director, producer, screenwriter, judge on reality shows, radio jockey and that of an actor as well. His infamous videos known as the "Toddles" series are yet again back this quarantine period with his adorable children Yash and Roohi Johar. The filmmaker has yet again proved that he is the real entertainer as he keeps updating his social media with numerous videos giving viewers an insight into his quarantine period from his high tea, play dates to his closet tours where his children review his choice of clothes and Yash even tells his father to wear "simple clothes" which led to several celebrities from Sidharth Malhotra to Mini Mathur agreeing with the starkid. Karan also gave his followers a sneak peek into his luxurious duplex apartment which is situated in Carter Road. Time and again the film producer's home has been in the spotlight for some major Bollywood parties and get-togethers. Karan even hosted a party in the honour of International singer and songwriter Katy Perry. Today we have these photos shared by the filmmaker giving us an insight into his beautiful home in the city. Check them out.

Photo Credit : Instagram