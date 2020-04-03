#MyCoronaStory
Karan Johar: Inside the ace filmmaker's dream home in the heart of Mumbai, Check PHOTOS

5140 reads Mumbai Updated: April 3, 2020 10:07 am
  • 1 / 7
    Inside photos of the filmmaker's swanky duplex apartment in Mumbai

    Inside photos of the filmmaker's swanky duplex apartment in Mumbai

    Karan Johar has donned the hat of a director, producer, screenwriter, judge on reality shows, radio jockey and that of an actor as well. His infamous videos known as the "Toddles" series are yet again back this quarantine period with his adorable children Yash and Roohi Johar. The filmmaker has yet again proved that he is the real entertainer as he keeps updating his social media with numerous videos giving viewers an insight into his quarantine period from his high tea, play dates to his closet tours where his children review his choice of clothes and Yash even tells his father to wear "simple clothes" which led to several celebrities from Sidharth Malhotra to Mini Mathur agreeing with the starkid. Karan also gave his followers a sneak peek into his luxurious duplex apartment which is situated in Carter Road. Time and again the film producer's home has been in the spotlight for some major Bollywood parties and get-togethers. Karan even hosted a party in the honour of International singer and songwriter Katy Perry. Today we have these photos shared by the filmmaker giving us an insight into his beautiful home in the city. Check them out.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 7
    The perfect place for Bollywood parties

    The perfect place for Bollywood parties

    The filmmaker is known for his lavish Bollywood parties which make headlines every now and then.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 7
    The spacious rooftop

    The spacious rooftop

    A place for the kids to enjoy their playdates and much more.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 7
    Here's the view from the other side

    Here's the view from the other side

    The producer captures his best friend Gauri in this frame and gives us a view of his rooftop yet again.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 7
    The showstopper of the children nursery

    The showstopper of the children nursery

    A wall for all the souvenirs teamed with the perfect lights.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 7
    Dominant in marble

    Dominant in marble

    Actress Alia Bhatt chilling at his home and we love the chic marble floors of his apartment.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 7
    Filled with modern art and chandeliers

    Filled with modern art and chandeliers

    The perfect lighting are surely goals for anyone's dream home.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Add new comment

