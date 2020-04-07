Karan Johar: The OG King of Quirk's luxury bag collection ranges from 1 lakh to 8 lakhs, Check them out

Share your Lockdown Story
Karan Johar's style has made headlines quite a number of times and we are today we are completely in love with these amazing designer bags owned by the filmmaker.
4416 reads Mumbai Updated: April 7, 2020 09:27 am
  • 1 / 7
    Karan Johar's bag collection put men in front seat again in terms of fashion and style

    Karan Johar's bag collection put men in front seat again in terms of fashion and style. The popular director loves fashion and is always seen sporting high end brands. He manages to always look his fashionable best - whether it is after just de-boarding a flight or at an event. This time too, he didn't fail to impress us. While there is no doubt that his fashion choices are interesting and never fail to make headlines, we have found these interesting luxury bags owned by the filmmaker which need your attention right away.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 7
    GG Supreme tote with Embroidered Angry Cat

    His dapper look in a long red jacket was a hit for airport look but it is the tote bag that had all our attention. The first one which caught our eyes was a Gucci tote with an embroidered angry cat face on it and it comes with a price tag of $2300 which is almost Rs. 1,74,800.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 3 / 7
    The Gucci Courrier GG Supreme suitcase

    Nailing another classy look with a white jacket, glares and of course this classic Gucci Courrier GG Supreme suitcase with a price tag of $3980 which is almost Rs.3 lakhs.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 4 / 7
    Get ready to be shocked

    Karan Johar's impeccable taste in fashion reaches another height with this stunning Keepall (Vestiaire) Abloh Hologram Prism 50 Bandouliere 870 worth $10,495 which is almost Rs.8 lakhs.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 5 / 7
    Louis Vuitton x Supreme Epi Keepall Bandouliere bag

    Louis Vuitton x Supreme Epi Keepall Bandouliere bag is owned by very few people in this world as this one was a limited edition and is worth $3,650 which is 2.7 lakhs.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 6 / 7
    Love for red

    Karan in an over sized jacket as usual and donning the perfect trolley bag from Supreme X RIMOWA Topas Multiwheel Red 45l Suitcase worth $800.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 7 / 7
    Trendy Givenchy bag

    The produce adds a factor of "wow" with his ‘Real Eyes, Realize, Real Lies’ print and a tonal-brown and grey fish and eye motif on the satin patch panel from Givenchy worth $1120 that is about Rs 72,000.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

