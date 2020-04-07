Karan Johar: The OG King of Quirk's luxury bag collection ranges from 1 lakh to 8 lakhs, Check them out

1 / 7

Karan Johar's bag collection put men in front seat again in terms of fashion and style

Even since the deadly Coronavirus began in China, it has been declared as a global health emergency. The disease has already infected more than 90,000 people globally. It is now a worldwide epidemic people have witnessed in years killing more than thousands and millions infected with the virus. People across the world are taking necessary measures to protect from the same. People have been advised to stay away from the infected patients and stay away from crowded places as the virus mainly spreads from respiratory droplets. As the Coronavirus outbreak started spreading in our country , almost all the important industries in the country have slowed down to avoid more breakouts. Even Bollywood has faced the brunt and major shoots of movies and releases have been postponed or stopped temporarily due to the epidemic. During this self-quarantine period, a lot of celebrities have posted videos and photos of what they are up to during this lockdown period. One of the actresses in Bollywood who has always given us fashion goals, Malaika Arora gave us a sneak peek into her cooking skills when she made a veg curry. The same goes for one of the most regular celeb who is spotted in the city, Kareena Kapoor Khan who is usually out for her shoots, events or with her adorable son Taimur Ali Khan for his playdates. But what was most interesting was ace film producer and director Karan Johar giving us a sneak peek into the fun conversations he has with his twin children, Roohi and Yash Johar. His children review his choice of clothes and Yash even tells his father to wear "simple clothes" which led to several celebrities from Sidharth Malhotra to Mini Mathur agreeing with the starkids. Karan welcomed his twins in 2017 and named both of them with his parents names. His "Toodles " videos are still breaking the internet thanks to his adorable kids and we even caught a glimpse of KJo's amazing closet proving Men in Bollywood can give a tough competition to any leading lady in B-Town. The popular director loves fashion and is always seen sporting high end brands. He manages to always look his fashionable best - whether it is after just de-boarding a flight or at an event. This time too, he didn't fail to impress us. While there is no doubt that his fashion choices are interesting and never fail to make headlines, we have found these interesting luxury bags owned by the filmmaker which need your attention right away.

Photo Credit : Instagram