Karan Johar: Times the Bigg Boss OTT host went ‘over the top’ during Sunday Ka Vaar

Bigg Boss OTT is trending as the number one show, ever since it premiered on August 8, 2021. The OTT version has taken the world of digital entertainment to the next level. Not only the participants, but even the host of Bigg Boss OTT, Karan Johar is the perfect addition to the Bigg Boss family as he is adding the much needed tadka every weekend, during his Sunday Ka Vaar episode. Karan Johar is the master of all when it comes to being over the top), and has even proved it a few times in the past weeks week of Bigg Boss OTT. Here are times when Karan Johar got “over the top” with the participants of Bigg Boss OTT during the Sunday Ka Vaar episode. Read ahead to know more.
Photo Credit : Voot Select
During the first episode of Sunday Ka Vaar, Karan Johar created a heated situation at home as he reveals how Divya Agarwal feels about Shamita Shetty in reality.
Karan Johar plays a compatibility test with the “connections” inside the house, getting personal with the questions and making it interesting.
Karan Johar schools Divya Agarwal for arguing with him as he is not “one of the contestants” inside the Bigg Boss OTT house.
Creating a stir in the media by teasing Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat as the actors constantly keep kissing each other on the cheek.
Karan Johar set the Bigg Boss OTT stage on fire as he performed on a number of songs with Shehnaaz Gill and late Sidharth Shukla.