Karan Johar: Times the Bigg Boss OTT host went ‘over the top’ during Sunday Ka Vaar

1 / 6

Karan Johar being OTT with the participants

Bigg Boss OTT is trending as the number one show, ever since it premiered on August 8, 2021. The OTT version has taken the world of digital entertainment to the next level. Not only the participants, but even the host of Bigg Boss OTT, Karan Johar is the perfect addition to the Bigg Boss family as he is adding the much needed tadka every weekend, during his Sunday Ka Vaar episode. Karan Johar is the master of all when it comes to being over the top), and has even proved it a few times in the past weeks week of Bigg Boss OTT. Here are times when Karan Johar got “over the top” with the participants of Bigg Boss OTT during the Sunday Ka Vaar episode. Read ahead to know more.

Photo Credit : Voot Select