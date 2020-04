1 / 7

Karan Johar's expensive accessories will leave you shocked

Karan Johar has never failed audience as a filmmaker whether it's his directorial movies or introducing new talent in the industry. The filmmaker is now has stopped all his projects and is spending his quarantine period with his two children and mother Hiroo Johar. He recently has started his infamous "toodles" series yet again but this time with his mother and children Roohi and Yash. He shared a video of his children colouring and quoted"Two future modern artists at work! Isolation is really tapping into their inner artistry! We are now planning to sing a song in our collective tone deaf voices! We are such a talented family!". Ever since the lockdown started the filmmaker has been entertaining his followers with numerous videos of his kids and we love it, The most recent one was him giving fans a sneak peak into his luxurious closet revealing some of his most expensive buys. Today we have these expensive accessories donned by the OG king of quirk in Bollywood.

Photo Credit : viral bhayani