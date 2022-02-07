Karan Johar's twins turn 5: Check out adorable pictures of Yash and Roohi

1 / 6

Karan Johar's little munchkins Yash and Roohi

Karan Johar's twins Roohi and Yash Johar are turning 5 today. The director-producer often takes to his social media handle to share adorable pictures of his twins which go viral in no time. Roohi and Yash are one of the most popular kids and the pictures of the two often add sparkle to our dull day. Every time we see their glimpse, we fall in love with their cute antics. On their fifth birthday, we bring you some of the beautiful pictures of Roohi Johar and Yash Johar which will melt your heart.

Photo Credit : Karan Johar's Instagram