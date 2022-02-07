Karan Johar's twins turn 5: Check out adorable pictures of Yash and Roohi

Karan Johar's twins Roohi and Yash Johar are turning 5 today. The director-producer often takes to his social media handle to share adorable pictures of his twins which go viral in no time. Roohi and Yash are one of the most popular kids and the pictures of the two often add sparkle to our dull day. Every time we see their glimpse, we fall in love with their cute antics. On their fifth birthday, we bring you some of the beautiful pictures of Roohi Johar and Yash Johar which will melt your heart.
Photo Credit : Karan Johar's Instagram
The brother-sister duo often makes fashion statements. Karan Johar loves to keep his children all prim and proper.
Karan finds his little munchkins the most adorable and so do we, but he obviously has a little more love for them than all of us which is why he always uses a hashtag called My Love Story in every post of his little ones.
In this adorable picture, Yash donned an olive green T-shirt and pants when he received a hug from his sweet sister Roohi who was dressed in black. After looking at their photos, we won't be shocked if the two grew up to be models or actors.
Johar shared this picture on Instagram where his kids Roohi and Yash can be seen dressed in colourful outfits and sporting funky sunglasses.
Photo Credit : LENN/Karan Johar Instagram
This is the cutest picture of the trio and we are simply going aww over their smiles. Bollywood filmmaker shares this picture from his Diwali photoshoot with his kids. In the click, Karan Johar can be seen twinning with his daughter Roohi and son Yash in matching white traditional outfits.