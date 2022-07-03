Koffee With Karan S7 Trailer: Ranveer Singh to Akshay Kumar, 5 celebs' stylish looks; PICS

1 / 6

Celebs stylish look in Koffee With Karan S7

Over the years, Indian television has witnessed several celebrity chat shows wherein our favourite star revisited their good memories. They shared an insight into their life, struggles, journey to success and more. Among those shows, Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan has been one of the most talked-about and loved chat shows. The ace filmmaker turned into a host and brought Bollywood’s A-listers on the couch in a candid and fun conversation which often made the headlines. Interestingly, Karan Johar can’t stop grinning from ear to ear now and rightfully so. After all, he is coming up with the seventh season of Koffee With Karan. In fact, the makers unveiled the first promo of Koffee With Karan season 7 on Saturday and it has added to the audience’s excitement for the show. Numerous celebrities were seen in the trailer making it even more spicier. From Ranveer Singh to Akshay Kumar to Alia Bhatt, numerous big names were featured and oh my! Their style was impeccable. Are you ready to check them out?

Photo Credit : Disney+Hotstar, Karan Johar Instagram