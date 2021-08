1 / 7

Karan Johar & Shamita Shetty spotted in Mumbai

Trust Bollywood celebs to drop fashion goals as they go about their daily lives. We love it, don’t we? Lunch-date looks, the gym looks, airport looks, date night looks – name the occasion, and you have these stars ruling the style game and how! On Monday, we spotted Bollywood actress Shamita Shetty and filmmaker Karan Johar and their looks left us inspired. While KJo’s outfit screamed ‘EXTRAAA’, Shamita kept it rather simple yet chic. The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai director was spotted in Goregaon. He was donning a light blue oversized printed hoodie. He paired it with loose-fit printed black trousers and light blue sneakers. For accessories, he had huge black and white sunnies. As he came out of a building, he quickly walked towards his car and got in, as the paps continued to click him. Shamita Shetty, on the other hand, was spotted at a salon in Juhu. The actress donned an oversized graphic white tee shirt with the words ‘Goblin’s Bride’ on it. She paired the tee with denim shorts. Following COVID protocols, the actress kept her white face mask on. She kept her hair down. Shamita had black slippers on, while she carried a white pair in one hand. On her other hand, she had a white backpack and a paper bag.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani