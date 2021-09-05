1 / 6

PHOTOS: Nikki Tamboli and Karan Johar make a stylish appearance in casuals on Bigg Boss OTT sets

Reality show Bigg Boss OTT is going on and the show is keeping the audience on edge. This year the show’s digital version will be shown for six weeks and then it will return to television. The OTT version is hosted by Karan Johar while TV will be hosted by Salman Khan. Every weekend the makers invited former contestants who go inside the house and then ask the present to do some tasks. Last time Hina Khan and Rakhi Sawant were seen inside the house. Hina was looking stunning in a silver colour saree and kept the contestants entertained. This weekend Nikki Tamboli will be entering the house. However, today and host Karan Johar were seen at the set. They were looking stylish in casuals. Nikki, who was seen as Bigg Boss 14, was looking beautiful in a pink & white hoodie. Karan was seen wearing a black blazer and black pants. He posed for the shutterbugs. There are reports that Rubina Dilaik will also be entering the house. She was the winner of Bigg Boss 14. Nia Sharma had also made her entry in the show for some time.

Photo Credit : viral bhayani