Revelations by Varun Sood on Bigg Boss OTT that prove he and Divya Agarwal are soulmates

Bigg Boss OTT has been topping the charts as the number one reality series, ever since it premiered on August 8, 2021, on Voot Select. Taking the world of digital entertainment to the next level, Bigg Boss OTT maintains the same concept as the original Bigg Boss, having some “over the top” elements like no censoring of language, being telecast LIVE 24x 7, and host Karan Johar. Recently, during the last Sunday Ka Vaar episode, Varun Sood, boyfriend of Bigg Boss OTT participant, Divya Aggarwal, entered the house and spoke with everyone. Here are the things Varun Sood said to the Bigg Boss OTT housemates proving he is truly Divya Agarwal’s soulmate. Read ahead to know more.
Photo Credit : Voot Select
Varun Sood applauded Nishant Bhatt for his game by calling him the “smartest player”, but also hinted Divya Agarwal to stay alert with him as he can flip the game, any time, trying to safeguard her internet.
Photo Credit : Pinkvilla
Varun Sood advised Neha Bhasin to play her own game and not go against Divya Agarwal having no reasons of her own, but only to “side with Shamita Shetty or Pratik Sehajpal”.
Varun Sood expressed his discomfort on Shamita Shetty’s comment about “Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood not ending up together”.
Varun Sood also told Shamita Shetty that she shouldn’t be passing judgements about anyone, especially Divya.
Varun Sood told Pratik Sehajpal that both, he and Divya Agarwal are really fond of him and have never wished for anything bad for him, which gives him an impression that all the fights between the two participants are just his game plan. he also advised him to mend things with Divya Agarwal.