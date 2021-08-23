Ridhima Pandit: Bigg Boss OTT’s evicted participant's photos prove she loves clicking selfies

1 / 6

Ridhima Pandit’s selfies prove she is a pro at clicking herself

Ridhima Pandit is a popular name in the Hindi television industry. She started her career as a model and after gaining success, she made her acting debut in the Hindi television industry in 2016 with Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant. Having done good work in the industry, Ridhima Pandit had already won millions of hearts, who were very excited to see Ridhima Pandit inside the Bigg Boss OTT house. Ridhima Pandit and her connection, Karan Nath were considered as one of the most matured participants of Bigg Boss OTT, but after staying inside the house for two weeks, they got evicted from the reality show due to receiving less votes from the audience. Ridhima Pandit is now back to her real life and has set the internet on fire with her social media posts. While going through Ridhima Pandit’s social media feed, one can easily come to know that she loves clicking selfies. Here are Ridhima Pandit’s selfies that will surely make fans drool over the Bigg Boss OTT’s second evicted participant. Read ahead to know more.

Photo Credit : Ridhima Pandit Instagram