5 looks of Karan Kundrra which made us go gaga over his dapper style

Karan Kundrra has a massive fan following on social media and people are huge fans of his acting chops. The actor rose to fame with his show Kitani Mohabbat Hai. He is quite a name in the industry and enjoys a lot of attention due to his spectacular style. Here are some looks from his prominent shows which made him rule the hearts of his fans. Here is the innocent and sweet lover boy look of the actor.
Photo Credit : Karan Kundrra instagram
This picture is from his show Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum, in which he shared excellent chemistry with the actress Charu Mehra.
He was highly loved for his style and attitude in the reality show Roadies. Here is a picture of him with the show host Ranvijay Singha.
The picture is from his show It Happened in Calcutta as he donned a retro look with thick hair and cool shades.
The picture is from the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, where he was seen playing a small but impactful role along with Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan.