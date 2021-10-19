5 looks of Karan Kundrra which made us go gaga over his dapper style

Updated on Oct 20, 2021 11:26 AM IST   |  15.7K
   
    KMH role

    Karan Kundrra has a massive fan following on social media and people are huge fans of his acting chops. The actor rose to fame with his show Kitani Mohabbat Hai. He is quite a name in the industry and enjoys a lot of attention due to his spectacular style. Here are some looks from his prominent shows which made him rule the hearts of his fans. Here is the innocent and sweet lover boy look of the actor.

    Photo Credit : Karan Kundrra instagram

    ykagh role

    This picture is from his show Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum, in which he shared excellent chemistry with the actress Charu Mehra.

    Photo Credit : Karan Kundrra instagram

    Roadies role

    He was highly loved for his style and attitude in the reality show Roadies. Here is a picture of him with the show host Ranvijay Singha.

    Photo Credit : Karan Kundrra instagram

    Retro look

    The picture is from his show It Happened in Calcutta as he donned a retro look with thick hair and cool shades.

    Photo Credit : Karan Kundrra instagram

    Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

    The picture is from the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, where he was seen playing a small but impactful role along with Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan.