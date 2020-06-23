Karan Kundrra: Owning a call center to almost being part of Kasautii Zindagii Kay; Unknown facts of the actor

1 / 8

Karan Kundra's interesting facts

Karan Kundrra, an actor we all loved on the silver screen as Arjun in the show Kitani Mohabbat Hai is spending his time with his family this lockdown. The actor who gained a lot of applause for his performance in highly appreciated web series, It Happened In Calcutta, has been posting a lot of quarantine pictures and giving his fans an insight into what his lockdown is looking like. Karan became a household name with his debut on the silver screen in the year 2008 with NDTV Imagine's Kitani Mohannat Hain as Arjun Punj opposite his ex-girlfriend actress Kritika Kamran. The viewers of the show loved the amazing chemistry of the two and it was one of the most viewed daily shows on Indian Television at that time. In late 2009, he went on to play the lead character of Veeru in Sony TV's Bayttaab Dil Kee Tamanna Hai. The insane popularity of the first season made way for Kitani Mohabbat Hai (season 2) in 2010. In a recent interview, Karan shared“I spend a lot of time introspecting, planning the future, and also looking back at the work that I have done so far, it feels like a long Sunday. Also, I’m trying to learn Spanish again which is started almost 13 years ago, besides cooking up a storm in the kitchen every day.” The actor is a businessman apart from being a successful actor. Today we have few more facts about him which we are sure you never knew about.

Photo Credit : Instagram