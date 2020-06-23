Advertisement
Karan Kundrra: Owning a call center to almost being part of Kasautii Zindagii Kay; Unknown facts of the actor

Karan Kundrra was almost Mr. Bajaj of Kasautii Zindagii Kay! This and many other facts about the actor will leave you surprised. Check them out,
5647 reads Mumbai Updated: June 23, 2020 11:54 am
  • 1 / 8
    Karan Kundra's interesting facts

    Karan Kundra's interesting facts

    Karan Kundrra, an actor we all loved on the silver screen as Arjun in the show Kitani Mohabbat Hai is spending his time with his family this lockdown. The actor who gained a lot of applause for his performance in highly appreciated web series, It Happened In Calcutta, has been posting a lot of quarantine pictures and giving his fans an insight into what his lockdown is looking like. Karan became a household name with his debut on the silver screen in the year 2008 with NDTV Imagine's Kitani Mohannat Hain as Arjun Punj opposite his ex-girlfriend actress Kritika Kamran. The viewers of the show loved the amazing chemistry of the two and it was one of the most viewed daily shows on Indian Television at that time. In late 2009, he went on to play the lead character of Veeru in Sony TV's Bayttaab Dil Kee Tamanna Hai. The insane popularity of the first season made way for Kitani Mohabbat Hai (season 2) in 2010. In a recent interview, Karan shared“I spend a lot of time introspecting, planning the future, and also looking back at the work that I have done so far, it feels like a long Sunday. Also, I’m trying to learn Spanish again which is started almost 13 years ago, besides cooking up a storm in the kitchen every day.” The actor is a businessman apart from being a successful actor. Today we have few more facts about him which we are sure you never knew about.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 8
    He was a contestant of Mr. India

    He was a contestant of Mr. India

    He even won the title of Mr. Style Statement in the beauty pageant.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 8
    He handles a construction business

    He handles a construction business

    The actor handles a construction business venture with his father.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 8
    MBA from USA

    MBA from USA

    Yes! He is an MBA graduate from USA and he did his schooling from Ajmer.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 8
    Karan loves bikes

    Karan loves bikes

    Karan's bike collection includes an expensive Ducati.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 8
    His call center in Jalandhar

    His call center in Jalandhar

    He owns an international call center in Jalandhar.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 8
    Almost a part of Kasautii Zindagii Kay

    Almost a part of Kasautii Zindagii Kay

    The actor was almost roped in to play Mr. Bajaj in the reboot of the infamous show but he could not come overboard as the deal could not be materialized.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 8
    He is the youngest of his siblings

    He is the youngest of his siblings

    Yes! Karan has three elder sisters and is the youngest one among his siblings.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

