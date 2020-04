1 / 8

Karan Kundrra and Anusha Dandekar's romantic photos

Karan Kundrra and Anusha Dandekar have been amongst the most endearing couples in the TV industry. They have been dating for over six years and are the most talked about couples in the industry. The duo has never shied away from PDA and have been quite vocal about their love. The two never fail from painting the town red with their chemistry which is truly impeccable. When asked about their journey, Anusha said in an interview, "Our journey has been of a great friendship. We were never friends but when we got to know each other, we became friends during the relationship. And we have lot of fun and he does things like this (Karan plants a kiss on Anusha) and he is very naughty." Adding to it, the VJ also spoke about their social media PDA. She said, "We didn’t wake up one morning and declare our love for each other on social media. It was a gradual process. People call us up and tell us we give them #couplegoals. Apparently we are getting many couples into trouble as they want to be like us. Be the truth is, we don’t pose for a pic. It’s just natural. Everybody should just chill out." Recently, there were rumours of the couple breaking up as they weren't living together amid lockdown. However, Karan Kundrra rubbished any such rumours as he quoted, "Let me tell you, we are still together. The rumour could also have been fuelled by the fact that I haven’t posted much on my social media handles. Well, that’s because I am on a digital detox now.” He also added how Anusha brought to his attention the news of their break up rumours. However, to the delight of all their fans, the couple is still very much together and in love. Check out their most amazing romantic photos which speak volumes of their love.

Photo Credit : Instagram