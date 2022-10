Karan Kundrra looks dapper in pantsuit

Karan Kundrra is among the most renowned names in the telly world and has been a part of numerous shows. The actor gained more popularity after his stint in Bigg Boss 15, where he met actress Tejasswi Prakash. The duo fell in love inside the Bigg Boss 15 house and shortly expressed feelings for each other. Karan Kundrra is also considered among the most stylish actors in the telly town. From traditional looks to the pantsuit, his fashionable looks often makes headlines.