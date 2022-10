Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash

Ekta Kapoor, the celebrated producer and head honcho of Balaji Telefilms and Motion Pictures, threw a grand Diwali party for her friends and colleagues on October 22, Saturday. Some of the biggest names in the industry, including Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash, Hina Khan, Shraddha Arya, and others graced the lavish Diwali bash. Karan and Tejasswi, who are currently the hottest couple on ITV, arrived together for the party. Tejasswi looked ethereal in a black ensembled saree, while Karan looked dapper in a white sherwani and matching pants.