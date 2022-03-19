5 Holi party photos of Karan Kundrra & Tejasswi Prakash show they are ‘obsessed with each other’

1 / 5

Karan Teja holi pics 1

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash fell in love with each other they entered Bigg Boss 15. They expressed their feelings for each other in the show, and their relationship went through numerous ups and downs. But the pulled through all the tribunals and stayed strong together. Even after coming out of the house, the couple is often spotted together. The couple was recently spotted together at the grand Holi Bash of Ankita Lokhande and husband Vicky Jain. The duo looked adorable together. In the picture Karan is seen kissing Tejasswi on her cheek.

Photo Credit : Karan Kundrra instagram