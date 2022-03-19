5 Holi party photos of Karan Kundrra & Tejasswi Prakash show they are ‘obsessed with each other’

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash fell in love with each other they entered Bigg Boss 15. They expressed their feelings for each other in the show, and their relationship went through numerous ups and downs. But the pulled through all the tribunals and stayed strong together. Even after coming out of the house, the couple is often spotted together. The couple was recently spotted together at the grand Holi Bash of Ankita Lokhande and husband Vicky Jain. The duo looked adorable together. In the picture Karan is seen kissing Tejasswi on her cheek.
Photo Credit : Karan Kundrra instagram
In this picture, the couple is seen twinning in their Holi outfits. Both of them has worn white top wear and black bottoms.
In this adorable picture, Tejasswi Prakash is seen biting her bae Karan’s chin, in a very cute way.
In the picture, the couple is seen lost in each other’s eyes and smiling with lots of love in their hearts for one another. Karan had captioned, “lol yes we’re obsessed with each other and we fear people are gonna stop hanging with us anymore coz what’s the point?? our first holi..”
In this picture, they are seen on the rooftop as they hug each other and enjoy the sunset together.