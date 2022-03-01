5 pictures that prove Karan Kundrra is a youth style icon

1 / 5

karan look 1

Karan Kundrra is one of the leading actors in the television sector. He rose to fame from his first show Kitani Mohabbat Hai. He has worked in numerous other shows including Bayttaab Dil Kee Tamanna Hai, Kitani Mohabbat Hai 2, Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum, Dil Hi Toh Hai, and others. He has also hosted some shows and was one of the gang leaders for MTV Roadies 12. He was last seen in the reality show Bigg Boss 15, where he was one of the finalists of the season. The actor is quite popular for his spectacular fashion sense. In the picture, he has sported a mustard yellow t-shirt with brown trousers and blown loosely fit shrug.

Photo Credit : Karan Kundrra instagram