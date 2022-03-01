5 pictures that prove Karan Kundrra is a youth style icon

Karan Kundrra is one of the leading actors in the television sector. He rose to fame from his first show Kitani Mohabbat Hai. He has worked in numerous other shows including Bayttaab Dil Kee Tamanna Hai, Kitani Mohabbat Hai 2, Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum, Dil Hi Toh Hai, and others. He has also hosted some shows and was one of the gang leaders for MTV Roadies 12. He was last seen in the reality show Bigg Boss 15, where he was one of the finalists of the season. The actor is quite popular for his spectacular fashion sense. In the picture, he has sported a mustard yellow t-shirt with brown trousers and blown loosely fit shrug.
Photo Credit : Karan Kundrra instagram
In the photo, he has sported a graphic t-shirt with a blue and white shade jacket. He has paired it with patchwork denim.
Karan is giving beachy vibes with his green tie and dye shirt and light blue denim. He paired the look with stylish frames and a locket.
In the pictures, the actor is looking stunning in a grey distressed t-shirt and grey distressed denim. He has sported a shell choker and some floral rings on his fingers.
In the given picture, Karan has worn a printed white shirt along with a pink shirt over it. He has paired it with black denim and white sports shoes.