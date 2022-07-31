5 Times Karan Kundrra looked dapper in blazers

1 / 6

Karan Kundrra's dapper look

Popular actor Karan Kundrra is among the most renowned name in the telly world and has been a part of numerous shows. The actor gained more popularity after his stint in Bigg Boss 15, where he met actress Tejasswi Prakash. Apart from his flourishing career and love life, Karan is loved by all for his super-stylish looks. Needless to say, he looks dapper in any outfit he dons. He has a brilliant sense of fashion which is always adored by his fans. But Karan has a special admiration for blazers and the actor loves to don them on any occasion. Here are all the times when Karan Kundrra sent the internet into a frenzy with his style statements.

Photo Credit : Karan Kundrra Instagram