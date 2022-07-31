5 Times Karan Kundrra looked dapper in blazers

    Karan Kundrra's dapper look

    Popular actor Karan Kundrra is among the most renowned name in the telly world and has been a part of numerous shows. The actor gained more popularity after his stint in Bigg Boss 15, where he met actress Tejasswi Prakash. Apart from his flourishing career and love life, Karan is loved by all for his super-stylish looks. Needless to say, he looks dapper in any outfit he dons. He has a brilliant sense of fashion which is always adored by his fans. But Karan has a special admiration for blazers and the actor loves to don them on any occasion. Here are all the times when Karan Kundrra sent the internet into a frenzy with his style statements.

    Handsome hunk

    Karan here looks dashing as he dons a white shirt and wine colour blazer on it and makes another stylish appearance.

    The gentleman look

    The actor here sported a green striped blazer on a casual white T-shirt and paired the same pattern pants with it.

    Dressed to impress

    Here, Karan Kundrra looked dashing in a silver shimmery tuxedo and his intense gaze can sweep anyone off their feet.

    Dapper look

    This time the actor dressed himself in a brown-coloured blazer-cum-jacket on a white shirt and paired it with the same colour pants.

    All black look

    Here, Karan set the internet on fire with his dapper all-black outfit and looked dashing in a black suit.

