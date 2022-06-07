5 Times Karan Kundrra made a style statement in vogue sunglasses

Karan Kundrra is one of the leading names in social media these days. The actor enjoys a massive fan following for his fashionable looks and excellent acting skills. The actor became a popular name with his role of Arjun Punj in Kitani Mohabbat Hai. The actor has also been part of other TV shows including Bayttaab Dil Kee Tamanna Hai, Kitani Mohabbat Hai 2, Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum, Dil Hi Toh Hai and others. He was last seen in the reality show Bigg Boss 15, where he was loved for his personality and fashionable looks. Karan is presently hosting the reality show Dance Deewane Juniors. Here are 5 looks of the actor in stylish sunglasses.
Photo Credit : Karan Kundrra instagram
In the post, the actor has sported a white t-shirt and joggers along with black sunglasses and a hairband. He is seen enjoying parathas with curd.
For the look, the actor has sported a black sweatshirt and black shield style sunglasses. His hair is curled and the messy hair is suiting his look.
In the picture, the actor had sported a printed pink graphic t-shirt with distressed denims and reflector sunglasses.
Bigg Boss 15 fame actor has sported black aviators along with black full sleeves sweater and stylish trousers.
The actor looks dapper in a stylish white t-shirt and red jacket. He paired the look with pink sunglasses. He captioned, “a little bit of insanity.. a slight pinch of crazy.. #vintage #pink #bts #karankundra.”
