5 Times Karan Kundrra made a style statement in vogue sunglasses

Published on Jun 07, 2022 06:31 PM IST   |  3.9K
   
Advertisement
  • 1 / 6
    Karan Kundrra style statement in sunglasses

    Karan Kundrra style statement in sunglasses

    Karan Kundrra is one of the leading names in social media these days. The actor enjoys a massive fan following for his fashionable looks and excellent acting skills. The actor became a popular name with his role of Arjun Punj in Kitani Mohabbat Hai. The actor has also been part of other TV shows including Bayttaab Dil Kee Tamanna Hai, Kitani Mohabbat Hai 2, Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum, Dil Hi Toh Hai and others. He was last seen in the reality show Bigg Boss 15, where he was loved for his personality and fashionable looks. Karan is presently hosting the reality show Dance Deewane Juniors. Here are 5 looks of the actor in stylish sunglasses.

    Photo Credit : Karan Kundrra instagram

  • 2 / 6
    Casual look with black sunnies

    Casual look with black sunnies

    In the post, the actor has sported a white t-shirt and joggers along with black sunglasses and a hairband. He is seen enjoying parathas with curd.

    Photo Credit : Karan Kundrra instagram

  • 3 / 6
    Black outfit with messy hair

    Black outfit with messy hair

    For the look, the actor has sported a black sweatshirt and black shield style sunglasses. His hair is curled and the messy hair is suiting his look.

    Photo Credit : Karan Kundrra instagram

  • 4 / 6
    Multicolor sunglasses

    Multicolor sunglasses

    In the picture, the actor had sported a printed pink graphic t-shirt with distressed denims and reflector sunglasses.

    Photo Credit : Karan Kundrra instagram

    • Advertisement
  • 5 / 6
    Aviator sunglasses

    Aviator sunglasses

    Bigg Boss 15 fame actor has sported black aviators along with black full sleeves sweater and stylish trousers.

    Photo Credit : Karan Kundrra instagram

    • Advertisement
  • 6 / 6
    Pink sunnies

    Pink sunnies

    The actor looks dapper in a stylish white t-shirt and red jacket. He paired the look with pink sunglasses. He captioned, “a little bit of insanity.. a slight pinch of crazy.. #vintage #pink #bts #karankundra.”

    Photo Credit : Karan Kundrra instagram