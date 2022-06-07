5 Times Karan Kundrra made a style statement in vogue sunglasses

1 / 6

Karan Kundrra style statement in sunglasses

Karan Kundrra is one of the leading names in social media these days. The actor enjoys a massive fan following for his fashionable looks and excellent acting skills. The actor became a popular name with his role of Arjun Punj in Kitani Mohabbat Hai. The actor has also been part of other TV shows including Bayttaab Dil Kee Tamanna Hai, Kitani Mohabbat Hai 2, Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum, Dil Hi Toh Hai and others. He was last seen in the reality show Bigg Boss 15, where he was loved for his personality and fashionable looks. Karan is presently hosting the reality show Dance Deewane Juniors. Here are 5 looks of the actor in stylish sunglasses.

Photo Credit : Karan Kundrra instagram