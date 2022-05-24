5 times Karan Kundrra proved black outfits bring out his best style game

1 / 6

Karan Kundrra black outfit

Karan Kundrra is one of the most popular names in the entertainment industry. Over the years he has been part of numerous TV shows. He came to the limelight with his attractive looks and acting in his first show Kitani Mohabbat Hai. After the show, he has also been part of numerous other daily soaps and reality shows. He was last seen in the reality show Bigg Boss 15, where he was loved by the audience for his powerful personality and jolly nature. He also enjoys a massive fan following owing to his fashionable looks. The actor looks dapper in black outfits and here are a few looks of Karan in black.

Photo Credit : Karan Kundrra instagram