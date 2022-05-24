5 times Karan Kundrra proved black outfits bring out his best style game

Karan Kundrra is one of the most popular names in the entertainment industry. Over the years he has been part of numerous TV shows. He came to the limelight with his attractive looks and acting in his first show Kitani Mohabbat Hai. After the show, he has also been part of numerous other daily soaps and reality shows. He was last seen in the reality show Bigg Boss 15, where he was loved by the audience for his powerful personality and jolly nature. He also enjoys a massive fan following owing to his fashionable looks. The actor looks dapper in black outfits and here are a few looks of Karan in black.
Photo Credit : Karan Kundrra instagram
Karan has sported a semi-formal look in the picture with a black designer blazer and black pants. He paired it with a high neck and a long black t-shirt.
The actor looks fashionable in black zipper hoodies and black pants. Her long hair are complimenting his looks.
Karan Kundrra has sports casual yet comfy look with a loose black t-shirt and black track pants.
Karan Kundrra looks smart and prim in the picture. He has sported a black shirt and black trousers with brown boots and a watch.
The actor looks striking in a black t-shirt with grey denims. He paired it with white denim and black sunglasses.
