Bigg Boss 15: 5 adorable moments of budding romance between Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra

Funny marriage scene

The show Bigg Boss has witnessed numerous romances in the past many seasons. The contestants in the house often form good bonds inside the house, and eventually, fall in love. In the present season, people are witnessing the budding romance between the actors Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra. The fans of the actors are loving the excellent chemistry between the two in the house. In a previous episode, it was seen that Karan and Tejasswi were seen creating a scene of her marriage inside the house.

Photo Credit : ColorsTV Instagram