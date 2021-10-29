Bigg Boss 15: 5 adorable moments of budding romance between Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra

The show Bigg Boss has witnessed numerous romances in the past many seasons. The contestants in the house often form good bonds inside the house, and eventually, fall in love. In the present season, people are witnessing the budding romance between the actors Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra. The fans of the actors are loving the excellent chemistry between the two in the house. In a previous episode, it was seen that Karan and Tejasswi were seen creating a scene of her marriage inside the house.
Photo Credit : ColorsTV Instagram
In this scene, Tejasswi and Karan Kundrra were seen talking about their relationship, as they were sitting alone in the garden area. She asked him if he would date a woman aged 45, to which he replies that he wants to date someone 10-12 younger. To this, she replies that you need me.
Photo Credit : Pinkvilla Desk
It seems the liking is not one sided as Tejasswi was seen getting ready and looking for Karan Kundrra. She shows him, the dress she had worn and her hair styling. He is seen complimenting her.
In the scene, it was seen that during the captaincy task, Tejasswi had accidentally inhaled powder and she was coughing continuously. Karan Kundrra picked her up in his arms and takes her for medical assistance.
In the recent promo, she is seen sitting together with Karan Kundrra in the garden area as she looks adoringly at Karan as he talks to her.