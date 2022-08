1 / 6

Karan Mehra with his son Kavish

Karan Mehra is amongst the most popular actors in the entertainment world. The actor has been a part of several shows but rose to fame with his stint in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai where he played the role of Naitik and was paired opposite Hina Khan. Speaking of his personal life, Karan tied the knot with Nisha Rawal on 24 November 2012. Karan and Nisha dated for six long years before getting hitched. The duo then embraced parenthood in 2017 and became parents to a baby boy. Later they named him Kavish and are often seen sharing cute pictures with their bundle of joy. Here are 5 adorable photos of Karan Mehra with his son Kavish.

Photo Credit : Karan Mehra Instagram