1 / 7

Karan Patel and his angry young man side decoded

Karan Patel is back with another show and this time it’s not a romantic serial or a family show. It’s the nail biting and adventurous reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. The actor, who is still remembered as Raman Bhalla for Star Plus series Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, is all set to surprise his fans with his adventurous and dare devil side with this reality show. Karan also has a nickname in the television industry. He is known as the 'Angry Young Man' of Indian television and some time back on a talk show Juzz Baatt, the actor got emotional while accepting his faults and the tantrums he throws on the sets. The actor confessed that he was extremely arrogant and hot-headed and people had a tough time handling his tantrums. He said, "I couldn't handle success". The actor even told the audiences to learn from their mistakes and be a better person. Today, have a look at these 5 reasons that make Karan Patel the angry young man of TV industry.

Photo Credit : Instagram