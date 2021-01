1 / 6

Karan Patel and Ankita Bhargava's precious moments with daughter Mehr

Karan Patel and wife Ankita Bhargava’s wedding were fixed by their parents. Well, you heard it right! From their first awkward meeting to becoming proud parents of daughter Mehr Patel, the couple has come a long way. The duo has proved that they are made and destined to stay together forever. Interestingly, Ankita’s dad Abhay Bhargava used to work with Karan in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. And during Lohri festival, Karan visited Ankita’s place and that’s how they met each other. Well, actor Aly Goni played the cupid in Ankita and Karan’s love story. On May 3, 2015, Karan and Ankita tied the knot. It was a four-day lavish wedding. Several celebrities attended their wedding ceremony. Soon after the nuptials, the couple jetted off to Singapore for their honeymoon. After four years of a happy marriage, the couple embraced parenthood and since then they are on cloud nine. On December 14, 2019, Karan and Ankita welcomed their little munchkin, Mehr. Both of them share several cute pictures of their baby girl on their social media handles. Now, here we have shared some precious moments of the most-loved couple with their daughter. Take a look:

