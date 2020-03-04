Home
Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu's romantic vacay photos are an absolute treat to the eyes; Check it out

Karan Singh Grover is happily married to actress Bipasha Basu. Going by the couple's social media posts, Bipasha and Karan know how to live life to the fullest. Check out their travel photos!
    Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu's romantic vacay photos

    All the Kasautii Zindagii Kay fans can rejoice as Karan Singh Grover is back again as Mr. Bajaj in the show. KSG is back with a bang. The actor also received a warm welcome from his fans. Many viewers of the show were left disappointed when KSG suddenly made an exit from the show. On the personal side, Karan is happily married to actress Bipasha Basu. Going by the couple's social media posts, Bipasha and Karan know how to live life to the fullest. The couple fell in love with each other on the sets of the film Alone. After two years of dating, Karan and Bipasha got hitched on April 30, 2016. The couple has been giving us all major relationship goals. If you follow them on social media, you'd know that they keep traveling a lot. Both Bipasha and Karan are travel freaks. Their romantic travel photos will certainly make you want to go on a vacay. Check out their pics.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Sunkissed

    We are in love with this sun-kissed selfie of the duo!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Living life to the fullest

    The smile on Bipasha Basu's face says it all!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Selfie on point

    The duo's selfie game is strong.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Tan skin, don't care!

    Both Karan and Bipasha are travel freaks.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Beautiful beyond words

    We can't take our eyes off the couple's this romantic photo.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Love is in the air

    This snap is all things love.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Kiss of love

    The couple's social media PDA never fails to grab attention.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

