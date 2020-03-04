Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu's romantic vacay photos are an absolute treat to the eyes; Check it out

1 / 8

Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu's romantic vacay photos

All the Kasautii Zindagii Kay fans can rejoice as Karan Singh Grover is back again as Mr. Bajaj in the show. KSG is back with a bang. The actor also received a warm welcome from his fans. Many viewers of the show were left disappointed when KSG suddenly made an exit from the show. On the personal side, Karan is happily married to actress Bipasha Basu. Going by the couple's social media posts, Bipasha and Karan know how to live life to the fullest. The couple fell in love with each other on the sets of the film Alone. After two years of dating, Karan and Bipasha got hitched on April 30, 2016. The couple has been giving us all major relationship goals. If you follow them on social media, you'd know that they keep traveling a lot. Both Bipasha and Karan are travel freaks. Their romantic travel photos will certainly make you want to go on a vacay. Check out their pics.

Photo Credit : Instagram