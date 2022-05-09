5 Times Karan Tacker swooned fans with his moustache look

Updated on May 09, 2022
   
    Karan Tacker moustache look

    Karan Tacker is a popular name in the entertainment industry and enjoys a massive fan following. The actor has been part of numerous daily soaps and reality shows. He came to the limelight with the show Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai. He has also worked in numerous other popular shows including Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7, The Voice, Strictly Come Dancing 13, Nach Baliye 8, Kitchen Champion, Love Ne Mila Di Jodi, Rang Badalti Odhani, and others. The actor is known for his fashionable looks and he has recently sported a mustache look which has made his fans go crazy.

    White coloured outfit

    The actor is seen seated in a car and has sported a white t-shirt with a white denim jacket. He paired it with white a chain and black sunglasses.

    Golden hour selfie

    In the picture, Karan looks adorable in a cosy hoodie, and his moustache is suiting with the look. He is seen looking out of the car window and his face is glowing in the sunlight.

    Workout selfie

    In the picture, Karan has offered a glimpse of his toned back as he clicked a mirror selfie at his workout space.

    Beach look

    In the selfie, the actor looks stunning as he flaunts his toned body as he stands at a beach. He has sported black sunglasses which is suiting his moustache look.

    Comfortable in black

    In the picture, Karan Tacker is seen relaxing in his bed. He is looking stylish in a black t-shirt.

