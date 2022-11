Anita Hassanandani Reddy dons her all black attire

On October 31, the world was engulfed in the celebrations of Halloween. Clearly, our Hindi Television celebrities are no exception to these celebrations as well. Today, popular Television actress Ankita Lokhande and her husband Vicky Jain have thrown a massive Halloween party in Mumbai wherein we have spotted several stars marking their attendance. From Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra to Surbhi Jyoti, you say it, and it is very likely that you will spot him/her in attendance. At first, we saw Anita Hassanandani Reddy donning her all-black attire in style. She is known for her role in Ekta Kapoor's TV serial Naagin 3.