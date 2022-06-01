Karan V Grover-Poppy Jabbal: 5 cute pictures of newlyweds & their relationship

1 / 6

5 cute pictures of newlyweds

Popular Telly actor and host Karan V Grover and ladylove Poppy Jabbal have tied the knot on 31st May and their happiness is on cloud nine. The couple looked dreamy in their wedding attires. The have been dating for more than 10 years and had not disclosed the plans for their marriage. They has simple traditional wedding in Himachal Pradesh, which was attended by their close friends and family members. Karan V Grover has been part of numerous TV shows, including Saarrthi, Yahan Main Ghar Ghar Kheli, Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant, Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum and Angad Maan in Udaariyaan. Poppy Jabbal is an ace actress, host and model, who has worked with multiple brands.

Photo Credit : Karan v grover instagram