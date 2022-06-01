Karan V Grover-Poppy Jabbal: 5 cute pictures of newlyweds & their relationship

Popular Telly actor and host Karan V Grover and ladylove Poppy Jabbal have tied the knot on 31st May and their happiness is on cloud nine. The couple looked dreamy in their wedding attires. The have been dating for more than 10 years and had not disclosed the plans for their marriage. They has simple traditional wedding in Himachal Pradesh, which was attended by their close friends and family members. Karan V Grover has been part of numerous TV shows, including Saarrthi, Yahan Main Ghar Ghar Kheli, Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant, Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum and Angad Maan in Udaariyaan. Poppy Jabbal is an ace actress, host and model, who has worked with multiple brands.
Photo Credit : Karan v grover instagram
In the picture, the couple is seen spending some quality time together and enjoying beverages. Karan captioned, “Being both soft and strong is a combination few have mastered.”
In the picture, Karan and Poppy are seen enjoying their beach vacation and Karan has lifted her in his arms. He captioned, “So this is to answer ur question of why I don’t lift u and twirl COS THE ONE TIME I DID U LITERALLY KICKEDDDD ME IN THE FACE , Luckily this photo was clicked 1 second before the crossfit trained knee on my cheek ....”
The couple looks adorable together as they smile for the camera. Karan captioned, “They say a free soul is rare ,and u know u own that rarity like a tiger owns its stripes ! i wish u always Keep shining and keep evolving keep roaring ! Cheers to all the madness ! @iamsunnydeol paaaji do make her year by just liking this post.”
The couple loves to go on vacation when they give time off from work. In the picture, they are seen in the mountains area and feeding a goat.
In the picture, Karan V Grover is seen making a goofy face as his ladylove Poppy Jabbal clicks the pictures. The comfort zone between the couple is quite visible in their pictures.
