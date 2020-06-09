Happy Birthday Karan Wahi: All the times the actor treated fans with his cute childhood photos & melted hearts

1 / 13

Karan Wahi's childhood photos

Karan Wahi is one of the popular actors in the entertainment industry. He is not just an amazing actor, but he has won hearts with good looks and charming personality. Wahi began his TV career with the show Remix on Star One. He later starred in a popular medical drama series Dill Mill Gayye. His performance in the same managed to win hearts. The actor was later cast as Rohan in romance-drama series Kuch Toh Log Kahenge. Some of his other shows include Teri Meri Love Stories and Kahani Hamari... Dil Dosti Deewanepan. In 2017, Karan participated in the reality show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8, and later that year, he anchored Entertainment Ki Raat and India's Next Superstars with Rithvik Dhanjani in 2018. When it comes to Bollywood, he made his movie debut with a supporting role in Habib Faisal's romantic comedy film Daawat-e-ishq. Post his debut film, he also starred in Hate Story 4. The actor is one of the successful stars of the entertainment industry. On the personal front, Wahi is currently dating Uditi Singh. The actor keeps sharing his romantic photos with his lady love giving major relationship goals. Karan is very active on social media. Apart from sharing pictures with his BFFs and partner Uditi, he often treats his fans with his adorable childhood photos melting hearts of his million fans. On the occasion of his birthday, take a look at his childhood pictures that prove he was born to be a star.

Photo Credit : Instagram