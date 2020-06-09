Advertisement
Happy Birthday Karan Wahi: All the times the actor treated fans with his cute childhood photos & melted hearts

Karan Wahi is one of the popular actors in the entertainment industry. On the occasion of his birthday, take a look at his childhood pictures that prove he was born to be a star.
6878 reads Mumbai Updated: June 9, 2020 10:22 am
  • 1 / 13
    Karan Wahi's childhood photos

    Karan Wahi's childhood photos

    Karan Wahi is one of the popular actors in the entertainment industry. He is not just an amazing actor, but he has won hearts with good looks and charming personality. Wahi began his TV career with the show Remix on Star One. He later starred in a popular medical drama series Dill Mill Gayye. His performance in the same managed to win hearts. The actor was later cast as Rohan in romance-drama series Kuch Toh Log Kahenge. Some of his other shows include Teri Meri Love Stories and Kahani Hamari... Dil Dosti Deewanepan. In 2017, Karan participated in the reality show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8, and later that year, he anchored Entertainment Ki Raat and India's Next Superstars with Rithvik Dhanjani in 2018. When it comes to Bollywood, he made his movie debut with a supporting role in Habib Faisal's romantic comedy film Daawat-e-ishq. Post his debut film, he also starred in Hate Story 4. The actor is one of the successful stars of the entertainment industry. On the personal front, Wahi is currently dating Uditi Singh. The actor keeps sharing his romantic photos with his lady love giving major relationship goals. Karan is very active on social media. Apart from sharing pictures with his BFFs and partner Uditi, he often treats his fans with his adorable childhood photos melting hearts of his million fans. On the occasion of his birthday, take a look at his childhood pictures that prove he was born to be a star.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 13
    Cuteness personified

    Cuteness personified

    The actor captioned this photo as, "Jahapanah aur unki Dadi..."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 13
    Mumma's boy

    Mumma's boy

    The actor is a mumma's boy. Time and again, Karan Wahi keeps sharing photos with his mom on Instagram.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 13
    Beyond adorable

    Beyond adorable

    Anyone who follows the actor knows he has a good sense of humour.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 13
    Born to be a star

    Born to be a star

    This pic proves he was born to be a star.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 13
    Poser

    Poser

    "Dad clicked this and this is an act. He saw me enter the house and said go back out and come back as if you're tired hahahahaha," captioned Wahi.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 13
    School plays

    School plays

    As a child, he participated in many school plays.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 13
    Horse riding

    Horse riding

    As revealed by the actor, he loved horse riding back then.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 13
    Gabbar reincarnated

    Gabbar reincarnated

    This pic will definitely leave you in splits.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 13
    Chanda Mama

    Chanda Mama

    "My first ever Acting job (Playing Chanda mama in Nursery)," captioned Karan.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 11 / 13
    Guess who?

    Guess who?

    The actor wrote, "playing the horse in Lakdi ki kaathi, kaathi pe ghoda. With my man Garg Sahab," captioned Wahi.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 12 / 13
    With his brother

    With his brother

    This pic is just cute beyond words.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 13 / 13
    His innocence!

    His innocence!

    On his mother's birthday, Karan shared this throwback picture.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

