Karan Kundrra to Karan Mehra: Take a look at all 'Karans' of the TV industry

Published on Aug 18, 2022 10:44 PM IST   |  4.9K
   
    Karan Kundrra

    Popular actor Karan Kundrra is among the most renowned name in the telly world and has been a part of numerous shows. He is loved by all for his super-stylish looks and excellent acting chops.

    Photo Credit : Karan Kundrra Instagram

    Karan Wahi

    Karan has been one of the prominent names in the Telly world and has been a part of numerous daily soaps, and has also hosted several reality shows. His fit physique and personality are also admired by many of his fans.

    Photo Credit : Karan Wahi Instagram

    Karan V Grover

    Karan V Grover has carved a special space in the hearts of the masses, and people love him for his acting skills.

    Photo Credit : Karan V Grover Instagram

    Karan Patel

    Karan Patel is one of the most popular names in the entertainment industry. The actor has been in the telly world for more than a decade and has entertained the masses by essaying several characters in various shows.

    Photo Credit : Karan Patel Instagram

    Karan Tacker

    Karan Tacker is widely popular among female fans for his charming smile and amazing personality. The actor successfully managed to carve a space for himself in the television industry. Karan’s name is enough to create a frenzy amongst fans and he enjoys a massive fan following.

    Photo Credit : Karan Tacker Instagram

    Karan Mehra

    Karan Mehra is amongst the most popular actors in the entertainment world. The actor has been a part of several shows but rose to fame with his stint in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai where he played the role of Naitik and gained immense love.

    Photo Credit : Karan Mehra Instagram