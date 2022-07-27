Aditya Narayan to Palak Sindhwani: Celebs who recently spoke about facing financial crisis

6 / 6

Sonal Vengurlekar

Sonal Vengurlekar had opened up about her financial instability through a social media post. Sonal had revealed that she wasn't paid by the producer of 'Yeh Teri Galliyan' and found it difficult to make ends meet back then. And it was her make-up man, Pankaj, who offered her Rs 15,000 and asked Sonal to return it during his wife's delivery phase. Sonal shared that when her calls were not received by the production house of the show, that's when she decided to talk about it on social media. She further said that after her post she started receiving payments in small amounts. Sonal also revealed that after the media started covering her post the production house paid her and also thank the media for spreading the word.

Photo Credit : Sonal Vengurlekar Instagram