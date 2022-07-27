Aditya Narayan to Palak Sindhwani: Celebs who recently spoke about facing financial crisis

The showbiz industry is all about glamour and maintaining a high-profile lifestyle. It is not easy to maintain a particular status and flaunt a happy smile when one is struggling to fulfill daily ends. Many of them are pushed into a dark phase because of no timely income, especially the TV actors considering the payment process. Lockdown acted as a heavy hammer on celebs too and during that period, many of them did not shy away from opening up about financial instability, incapability of paying EMIs, running into debts, and the hardships that follow along. Some of the TV actors who spoke about their hardships are:
Talented singer and a fabulous host, Aditya Narayan had opened up on Instagram about facing financial issues and shared that during the lockdown, he had to think twice before spending. And he had a few payments to make but when he checked his balance that time, there were a few thousand left.
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Palak Sindhwani aka Sonu's journey in the television industry has not been an easy one. She also opened up about facing a financial crisis in her initial phase in Mumbai and how she would change house so that she could save Rs 2000.
Karanvir Bohra is a popular name in the television industry, and he has been part of the entertainment industry for more than a decade. Karan had revealed that his career hasn't been doing well for the past seven years. The actor shared that he is under 3-4 debts and also has a few cases registered against him for not paying them back. He had also spoken about how he has been backstabbed and duped by many, which led him to suffer losses in crores of rupees.
Sayantani Ghosh is a popular name in the entertainment industry and has been part of numerous popular shows. She was last seen in the show Tera Yaar Hoon Main, playing the lead with Sudeep Sahir. The actress also shared how Lockdown affected her and how her payment was stuck. She shared that she had her standing expenditures, house EMI and car EMI. She also shared that the Government had relaxed the lockdown for 2-3 months so her payments were deferred but she had to run the house as well.
Sonal Vengurlekar had opened up about her financial instability through a social media post. Sonal had revealed that she wasn't paid by the producer of 'Yeh Teri Galliyan' and found it difficult to make ends meet back then. And it was her make-up man, Pankaj, who offered her Rs 15,000 and asked Sonal to return it during his wife's delivery phase. Sonal shared that when her calls were not received by the production house of the show, that's when she decided to talk about it on social media. She further said that after her post she started receiving payments in small amounts. Sonal also revealed that after the media started covering her post the production house paid her and also thank the media for spreading the word.
