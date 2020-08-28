/
/
/
Karanvir Bohra: Look at the birthday boy's photos with family as it gets even BIGGER now
Karanvir Bohra: Look at the birthday boy's photos with family as it gets even BIGGER now
Karanvir Bohra on his birthday announced that he and his wife, Teejay Sidhu are expecting for the second time. The couple is already parents to their twins, Bella and Vienna.
Written By
Aishwarya Sharma
11818 reads
Mumbai
Published: August 28, 2020 08:50 pm
-
1 / 9
-
2 / 9
-
3 / 9
-
4 / 9
-
5 / 9
-
6 / 9
-
7 / 9
-
8 / 9
-
9 / 9