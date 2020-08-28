Karanvir Bohra: Look at the birthday boy's photos with family as it gets even BIGGER now

Advertisement
Karanvir Bohra on his birthday announced that he and his wife, Teejay Sidhu are expecting for the second time. The couple is already parents to their twins, Bella and Vienna.
11818 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 9
    A look at Karanvir Bohra's sweet pictures with his not-so-little-anymore family!

    A look at Karanvir Bohra's sweet pictures with his not-so-little anymore family!

    Television actor Karanvir Bohra celebrates his birthday today and to celebrate his special day, the actor surprised his fans by announcing on his social media handle that he and his wife Teejay Sidhu are all set to add a fifth member to their family. The sweetest couple of the television industry is all set for their third child together. Taking to their Instagram accounts, the couple shared multiple heartwarming pictures from their exclusive photoshoot. Teejay shared a photograph of cradling her baby bump with her husband. Karanvir also took to his Instagram account and shared a picture in which the duo can be seen moulding a baby out of clay. This indeed is the best birthday gift for the couple's fans and their families. The couple were showered with love and wishes as fans and friends flooded the comments sections of their social media posts. Sameera Reddy, Vikas Kalantari, Surbhi Jyoti, Gauahar Khan and Srishti Rode congratulated the couple. Celebrities like Nia Khan, Bharti Singh, Adaa Khan also extended their warm birthday wishes for the actor. One of TV's most adorable couples, Teejay and Karanvir are already parents to twin baby girls Bella and Vienna who were born in 2016. Meanwhile, Teejay Sidhu also penned down a heartfelt birthday note for Karanvir as she surprised him with a pineapple birthday cake. TV actor Karanvir Bohra did surprise his fans on his 37th birthday with wife Teejay Sidhu with the announcement of their pregnancy with a bunch of adorable pictures, in which she flaunts her baby bump.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 9
    Embracing parenthood for the second time

    Embracing parenthood for the second time

    Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu set to embrace parenthood again.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 9
    BIG announcement on a big day

    BIG announcement on a big day

    The news about Karanvir Bohra and wife Teejay becoming parents comes on the actor's 37th birthday.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 9
    Special way to announce the surprise

    Special way to announce the surprise

    The couple took to their social media handles to reveal that they are all set to embrace parenthood once again. Yes, after two adorable twin daughters, Vienna and Bella, Karanvir and Teejay are going to welcome another child soon.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 9
    Pregnancy news out in the cutest and sweetest way

    Pregnancy news out in the cutest and sweetest way

    The duo did a special photoshoot, wherein they can be seen playing with the clay and having a gala time together. Teejay is also seen flaunting her baby bump as they prep up to welcome another little munchkin in their lives.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 9
    Filled with nothing but just gratitude

    Filled with nothing but just gratitude

    Both, Karanvir and Teejay, penned down heartwarming notes as they revealed that they are expecting another child. Karanvir expressed his gratitude towards God for this beautiful blessing. Teejay thanked the little one for believing that they are worthy of having him or her.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 9
    The cute family turns now to 5 members

    The cute family turns now to 5 members

    Since the birth of their twins' daughter, Vienna and Bella, the internet can stop gushing over their fun banters and moments with each other.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 9
    Family is all about happiness

    Family is all about happiness

    The social media accounts of Belle and Vienna's parent radiates so their fun time with each other and display a deep affection.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 9
    Cannot wait for more excitement and goofiness

    Cannot wait for more excitement and goofiness

    Bella and Vienna are soon going to be big sisters and all ready to welcome another angel to their 'happy family.' Here's sending the family all the love and hearty congratulations.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

