Karanvir Bohra: Look at the birthday boy's photos with family as it gets even BIGGER now

A look at Karanvir Bohra's sweet pictures with his not-so-little anymore family!

Television actor Karanvir Bohra celebrates his birthday today and to celebrate his special day, the actor surprised his fans by announcing on his social media handle that he and his wife Teejay Sidhu are all set to add a fifth member to their family. The sweetest couple of the television industry is all set for their third child together. Taking to their Instagram accounts, the couple shared multiple heartwarming pictures from their exclusive photoshoot. Teejay shared a photograph of cradling her baby bump with her husband. Karanvir also took to his Instagram account and shared a picture in which the duo can be seen moulding a baby out of clay. This indeed is the best birthday gift for the couple's fans and their families. The couple were showered with love and wishes as fans and friends flooded the comments sections of their social media posts. Sameera Reddy, Vikas Kalantari, Surbhi Jyoti, Gauahar Khan and Srishti Rode congratulated the couple. Celebrities like Nia Khan, Bharti Singh, Adaa Khan also extended their warm birthday wishes for the actor. One of TV's most adorable couples, Teejay and Karanvir are already parents to twin baby girls Bella and Vienna who were born in 2016. Meanwhile, Teejay Sidhu also penned down a heartfelt birthday note for Karanvir as she surprised him with a pineapple birthday cake. TV actor Karanvir Bohra did surprise his fans on his 37th birthday with wife Teejay Sidhu with the announcement of their pregnancy with a bunch of adorable pictures, in which she flaunts her baby bump.

Photo Credit : Instagram